WATERVILLE, Maine — The family of 7-year-old Emahleeah "Emah" Frost', the girl who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Waterville last week, is one step closer to finding the answers they're looking for.

Waterville Police arrested Gavin T. Loabe, 18, of Mercer, Maine on Friday, Friday, March 6. Loabe was charged with Attempted Murder (Class A Felony) surrounding the circumstances that involved the shooting of a Frost February 28, 2020, in Waterville.

He was unable to make a $750,000 cash bail and is currently being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, Maine.

The arrest of Loabe was the result of a week-long investigation by WPD detectives with the assistance of the Maine State Police and the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is on-going as detectives continue to follow-up on leads to piece together exactly how and why the shooting occurred and determine if there are other persons that may have been involved.

Davina Petchonka, Emahleeah "Emah" Frost's mother told NEWS CENTER Maine's Roslyn Flaherty on Thursday that Emah has been released from the hospital.

Petchonka said Emah was walking around with her chest brace on all day Wednesday.

The Waterville Police Department is asking that anyone that may have witnessed the shooting or have information regarding the shooting to call the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700.

