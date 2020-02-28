WATERVILLE, Maine — State and Waterville Police are investigating the shooting of a young child in the city this afternoon, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland

The girl was shot inside a home on Summer St.

The child was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral’s Thayer Unit in Waterville, as police investigate what happened.

This is an ongoing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

