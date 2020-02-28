RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford Police arrested Michael Baldwin, 30, of 60 Main Street in Mexico, Maine, Thursday morning for threatening to burn down a three-story apartment building.

Police received a complaint from a maintenance worker and from a tenant of 323 Cumberland Street in Rumford reporting that someone had intentionally messed with electrical wiring which caused a short and a small fire within the wall of an apartment on the second floor.

The investigation revealed Baldwin, a former tenant, had been evicted from the apartment a day earlier. He had made threats earlier which lead people to fear that he would burn the building down.

Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor crimes of Criminal Terrorizing, Criminal Mischief and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Due to the public safety threat, officers immediately sought after Baldwin and found him in Mexico and placed him under arrest.

The State Fire Marshal Office, Code Enforcement and Rumford Fire were called in to assist with the investigation and additional charges may be brought at a later date.

Baldwin is being held on $1,500.00 cash bail at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris and is expected to be arraigned in South Paris Unified Criminal Docket Court on Friday.

He was already out on bail awaiting trial for an earlier arrest for assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

