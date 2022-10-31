Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities

Portland police had previously been to the building at 73 Pembroke St. for a report of domestic violence assault.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities.

Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon at 73 Pembroke St. in Portland, a news release from the Portland Police Department stated.

He was charged with domestic violence assault, arson, aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct, and violation of probation.

Portland firefighters went to 73 Pembroke St., Apt. 4, just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire and quickly determined the fire had been set, Martin said.

Police had been at the apartment an hour earlier for a reported domestic violence assault and were searching for Trusty, who allegedly fled before they arrived.

Police believe Trusty returned to the building to set the fire after the officers left.

Portland detectives and Yarmouth police arrested Trusty just after 9:30 a.m. in Yarmouth.

He remains at Cumberland County Jail pending a court appearance.