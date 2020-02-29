AUBURN, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy stole a car early Saturday morning, failed to yield to a deputy's emergency lights, led the deputy on a high-speed chase, and crashed into a gas station.

The pursuit began just after midnight on Saturday, when a deputy was heading to an unrelated emergency on Route 202 in Gray.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the deputy came up behind a 2013 Ford Escape that was moving erratically and wasn't yielding. The vehicle allegedly went off the road and then began accelerating to about 90 mph.

The deputy began chasing the vehicle and while doing so, learned the vehicle was stolen. The chase continued through New Gloucester and into Auburn. As the chase went toward downtown Auburn, the deputy stopped chasing the car due to safety concerns. Shortly thereafter, the car crashed through the intersection of Union and Center Streets in Auburn and struck an Irving/Circle K.

The vehicle was totaled and the store sustained significant structural damage.

Once the suspect was in custody, it was learned that both he and his passenger were 15 years old.

The driver was evaluated at Maine Medical Center and then transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center for an unrelated warrant. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is charging him with eluding, and said it's likely he'll be issued charges from the Auburn Police Department and the Portland Police Department.

The passenger was not charged and was returned to his parents.

RELATED: MDEA undercover drug bust leads to Mexico man's arrest, seizure of $35,000 worth of cocaine

RELATED: Man arrested for threatening to burn down 3-story apartment building in Rumford

RELATED: Maine man wanted for multiple crimes steals snowmobile, leads police on 7 mile chase

RELATED: Big Lots employee arrested for arson after setting fire to a couch in the Auburn store, police say

RELATED: Lyman man found hiding in closet ceiling after string of bail violations