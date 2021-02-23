Man allegedly steals prescription pain medications, cash from Waterville Walgreens

Waterville police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the robbery suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police are searching for a man who reportedly stole cash and prescription medications pain medications from the Walgreens on Main Street on Feb. 11.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens located at 210 Main Street for a reported robbery just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The suspect reportedly approached the pharmacist and demanded prescription pain medication. According to police, the suspect ran off with “an undisclosed amount of medication as well as cash.”

Before the officers arrived on-scene, the suspect had already reportedly fled on foot.

Police canvassed the area and attempted to track him with a K-9, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50-60 and approximately 5’10”.