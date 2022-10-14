Caswell woman pleads guilty to possessing 92 pounds of methamphetamine, guns

Nicole McLaughlin, 41, of Caswell, was arrested on May 5, 2022, after police found 92 pounds of methamphetamine and four guns in her home, prosecutors said.

BANGOR, Maine — A Caswell woman who pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as guns could face up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Nicole McLaughlin, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.

On May 5, 2022, police found methamphetamine, a gun, and drug paraphernalia in McLaughlin's vehicle following a car crash in Presque, court documents say.

During a subsequent search of her home by Presque Isle police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, a large safe containing 92 pounds of methamphetamine, four guns, including one with an obliterated serial number, and documents bearing her name, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release.

Prosecutors said the methamphetamine, if sold by the gram, had an approximate street value of nearly $4 million.

Under terms of a plea agreement, McLaughlin pleaded guilty to both counts and was returned to custody pending sentencing. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence not to exceed 168 months, or

McLaughlin faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison and a $10 million fine for the drug charge and up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the fire arm charge.