Presque Isle man gets four years for meth trafficking

Conner Clark, 25, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of supervised release, officials say.

BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to four years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Aroostook County, officials say.

A news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine on Tuesday states Conner Clark, 25, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.

Clark pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute meth, officials say.

"Between January 2017 and August 2018, Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine," the release stated. "Clark coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from Arizona to conspirators who distributed it in Aroostook County. Clark also sent thousands of dollars in cash to the out-of-state supply source."

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.