Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada

BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday.

Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Sousa re-entered the United States a few hours later when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 93 pills "hidden in his underwear," according to the release.

The release states the pills had the word "ICE" written on them, and that they tested positive for methamphetamine.

In an interview with law enforcement, Sousa admitted he went to Canada to get the drugs, the release said.

According to the release, the Calais man faces up to 20 years in prison, along with a lifetime of supervised release. Sousa will receive his sentence following the presentence investigation report done by the U.S. Probation Office.

"A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the release said.