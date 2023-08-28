Maine state troopers, trainee hit by vehicle in Hollis; Westbrook man charged

A 24-year-old man from Westbrook has been charged in connection with the crash, York County Sheriff William King said Monday.

HOLLIS, Maine — A Westbrook man is facing multiple charges after three Maine state troopers and a trooper recruit were hit by a vehicle in Hollis Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hollis Road (Route 202) and Star Lane, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Monday.

Troopers Jake Mowry and David Lemieux, and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre, were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss stated. As of Monday morning, they were still at the hospital.

Trooper Dakota Stewart was treated for several broken bones in his right foot before being released from the hospital, according to Moss.

The troopers and trainee were conducting interviews in the breakdown lane of the roadway when the eastbound vehicle drove into the breakdown lane and hit them, the release stated. Police have not determined why the vehicle drove into the breakdown lane, according to the release.

The vehicle was driven by Tyler Croston, 24, of Westbrook, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries while his passenger, Amber Gedaro, 27, of Westbrook, was treated at the scene of the crash and released York County Sheriff William King said.

Officials said Croston has been charged with the following class C crimes:

Aggravated OUI

Aggravated DTE (driving to endanger)

Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon

Croston also had two sets of bail conditions and has been charged with violating those conditions of release and for this reason, Croston is not eligible to be released on bail prior to his first court appearance, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 30, according to King.