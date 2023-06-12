Hollis man sentenced for violation of release after previous child sex abuse materials conviction

Joel Dudley, 39, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in prison and supervised release for life after reportedly committing new crimes.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Hollis man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday for violating conditions of supervised release after a previous conviction of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Joel Dudley, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and supervised release for life "after violating his conditions of release by committing new crimes," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Dudley was sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for "possessing child sexual abuse materials and testifying falsely under oath during a court hearing" in 2014, the release said.

During Dudley's supervised release, he reportedly "showed another convicted sex offender sexually explicit photographs of a minor victim," "fondled that same child in the parking lot of the Maine Mall," and "had been exchanging graphic sexual messages with the child over Facebook using an alias and having unapproved contact using electronic devices that he was prohibited from possessing" in spring of last year, court records said.

A petition was filed by the U.S. Probation Office to revoke the current term of Dudley's release, resulting in a maximum-possible sentence for his violations.

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services handled Dudley's case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the release said.