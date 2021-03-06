State police stop van in Gardiner, four charged with entering U.S. illegally

Maine State Police say troopers stopped a van for speeding and discovered men in the back who could not produce documentation

GARDINER, Maine — Five people traveling in a van on Interstate 295 near Gardiner were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday after officials said they did not provide proper documentation that they were in the country legally.

Maine State Police troopers stopped the driver of the van, 23-year-old Ruben Huazco of Milford, Mass., for speeding just after 7:30 a.m. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Moss said the trooper noticed a person lying in the back seat and then discovered more men lying on the floor.

The men were taken to the Rangeley Border Station for processing and one was subsequently released after officials determined he was in the country legally, according to a spokesman.

Each of the men was issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge and was released.