Portland man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at people on Forest Ave

Zachary Bowman, 41, of Portland was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly pointing a gun at bystanders trying to stop him from driving while impaired

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested Zachary Bowman, 41, of Portland, after he allegedly punched a man and pointed a shotgun at several people.

According to a press release, officers responded around 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to 1160 Forest Ave. for a report of a man with a gun.

Witnesses told officers that Bowman became angry when bystanders tried to stop him from driving while impaired. After allegedly assaulting one person, Bowman retrieved a shotgun from his car and racked the weapon several times, pointing it at a group of bystanders, the release said.

Bowman was charged with assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.