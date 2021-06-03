x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

Portland man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at people on Forest Ave

Zachary Bowman, 41, of Portland was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly pointing a gun at bystanders trying to stop him from driving while impaired
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested Zachary Bowman, 41, of Portland, after he allegedly punched a man and pointed a shotgun at several people.

According to a press release, officers responded around 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to 1160 Forest Ave. for a report of a man with a gun. 

Witnesses told officers that Bowman became angry when bystanders tried to stop him from driving while impaired. After allegedly assaulting one person, Bowman retrieved a shotgun from his car and racked the weapon several times, pointing it at a group of bystanders, the release said. 

Bowman was charged with assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone that witnessed this incident or has any information that could help police should call 207-874-8575.

Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles