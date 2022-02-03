Maine man sentenced to life in prison for double killing

Glenn Brown, 68, of Benton, pleaded no contest to the killings of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, both 64.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELFAST, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on March 3.

A Maine man charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Glenn Brown, 68, of Benton pleaded no contest to charges surrounding the killings of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, both 64, in October 2020 at the couple's home in the town of Waldo.

According to police documents, there was a family feud over the estate of Brown and Tina Bowden's stepfather, and family members talked about the family strife in court Monday.

Brown went to the Belfast Police Department to report the shootings, and police found the couple's bodies.

Tina Bowden died at the scene, and her husband died at a hospital, officials said. Both had been shot.