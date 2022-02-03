Benton man pleads 'no contest' to killing family members

In October 2020, Brown is accused of killing his sister and her husband in their Waldo home.

BELFAST, Maine — A 68-year-old man from Benton pleads "no contest" in the killing of his sister and brother-in-law at the Waldo County Superior Court Wednesday morning.

Glenn Brown pleaded "no contest," which means he accepts his conviction without admitting guilt.

According to court documents, Brown's brother said the family had been feuding over their late step-father's estate.

Brown has been accused of killing his sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband, Ricard Bowden, in their Waldo home in October 2020.

Brown's defense attorney, Jeff Silverstein, has said his client was under great stress and extreme fatigue at the time.

"This is a man who has lived in the community for his whole life, has never been in trouble in any facet whatsoever," Silverstein said. "At the bail hearing we presented, his employees said, 'He worked for us for 30 plus years, never an issue, he had our full trust and confidence.' This act was highly out of character for him."

The state attorney, Leane Zainea, detailed the investigation law enforcement officials performed and said Brown used a 9 mm handgun to kill the Bowden's with a gunshot wound to the head.

"He also understands that a trial, in this case, puts or highlights the family dysfunction that is underlying these circumstances, in a way that he thought better to avoid."

Justice Robert Murray accepted his plea.

Brown's minimum sentence would be 25 years in prison for each person killed or up to life in prison.

Brown is being held without bail at the Waldo County Jail.

His sentencing hearing is set for April 4.