Convicted murderer Michael Boucher dies in prison

71-year-old Michael Boucher died the morning of Sunday, March 27 in the Maine State Prison. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1991 for Debra Dill's 1973 murder.

WARREN, Maine — A man serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections issued a notice Sunday, March 27 around 8:28 a.m. that Michael Boucher died around 4:40 a.m. that morning. He was 71 years old.

The Maine DOC said medical personnel was there when Boucher died, and prison officials notified the Maine attorney general and medical examiner's offices.

Boucher was sentenced to life for murder in 1991.

Boucher was convicted of killing 18-year-old Debra Dill in 1973. Dill was driving alone when Boucher ran into her car with his own, forcing her to pull over to the side of the road. He then sexually assaulted her and beat her to death with a hammer.

In 2014, Boucher requested to seek parole — something he was eligible to do every five years since his crime happened before Maine abolished parole in 1976. The board denied his request after hearing from Dill's family and supporters.