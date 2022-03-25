Eliot Cutler arrested following search of two properties, prosecutor says

A police investigation led to searches at two homes owned by Eliot Cutler.

PORTLAND, Maine — Prominent Maine political figure Eliot Cutler was arrested Friday on four counts of possession of unlawful sexually explicit materials, Matthew J. Foster, district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The arrest comes days after police executed search warrants at his homes on Pine Street in Portland and on Naskeag Point in Brooklin.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed Wednesday that a two-month investigation led to homes owned by Cutler.

Cutler, 75, is best known for running as an independent candidate for governor in 2010 and 2014.

During his first run, Cutler exceeded expectations with the endorsement of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, but ultimately lost to Republican opponent Paul LePage.

Despite garnering a small percentage of the vote in 2010, running against LePage and Democrat Libby Mitchell, Cutler was viewed by many as a spoiler, whose run helped elect LePage. The scenario played out similarly in 2014 when Cutler ran again against Democrat Mike Michaud and incumbent LePage.

The impact of Cutler’s run during those gubernatorial races is believed to have helped pave the way for ranked-choice voting to be used in Maine elections.

In the late 1970s, Cutler worked as a businessman and lawyer with experience in the Office of Management and Budget under President Jimmy Carter. He also served in Maine Sen. Ed Muskie’s office.

Cutler called Muskie his “cardinal inspiration” in an interview with Maine magazine in 2011.

Most recently, he was named CEO of the University of Maine System’s Professional and Graduate Center Initiative in April 2015. His goals included working to boost enrollment and strengthen the system’s graduate programs. He resigned from that position in 2017.

Cutler's attorney, Walter McKee, had no comment when reached Friday.