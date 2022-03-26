Westbrook man accused of terrorizing city workers

He reportedly threatened to shoot city wastewater employees on Friday, police said.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man has been charged with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot city workers early Friday morning, according to police.

Albert Johnson, 58, reportedly told Westbrook city wastewater employees he was going to his home on Austin Street to get a gun and shoot them while they were doing scheduled maintenance work on the street around 8:30 a.m, according to a Facebook post from the Westbrook Police Department.

As officers were responding to the area, police said Johnson allegedly called dispatch and threatened to confront the workers again, this time with a BB gun.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. He faces three charges of terrorizing.

Police confiscated firearms and ammunition during a search of Johnson's home.

Westbrook police told NEWS CENTER Maine that information regarding the alleged threatening incident would not be released, as of Saturday afternoon.