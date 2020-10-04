MONSON, Maine — State Fire Marshal Investigators arrested Quinton King, 61, of Monson on Thursday and charged him with Arson in connection with fires in Monson that occurred Wednesday morning.

King is charged with setting fire to four outbuildings next to his home and a neighbor's vehicle. The fires took place at 20 and 22 Nana's Lane in Monson.

Investigators said the fires started in two separate locations and that the buildings and vehicle were destroyed by the fires.

King was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail and is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Fire Marshals are also investigating the discovery of a pickup truck owned by King, which was damaged by fire, in the Aroostook County town of Chapman. The truck was found Thursday.

RELATED: Man charged with setting fire to elementary school in Gray

RELATED: Two Maine men facing arson charges in connection with separate fires in Augusta and Athens

RELATED: Buxton man tried to light his house on fire with his wife and children inside, police say.