BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police arrested a man they say was trying to light his house on fire while his wife, 14-year-old daughter, and two adult stepsons were still inside.

Officer Christopher Gray responded to 29 Burnham Drive for a man threatening to do harm to his family. They say Danny Bridges called in and told the dispatcher that he would be waiting for the officer in the driveway with a firearm because he was tired of being arrested.

The Gorham Police Department was called in to assist Officer Gray. When the officer arrived, he found Bridges outside pouring gas on the ground as he was backing into the residence. He refused to drop the gas can when asked.

It was found that Bridges had poured gasoline on the stairs and floor in the residence. He was arrested and a small fire had to be put out.

Bridges is charged with arson and is facing multiple domestic violence related charges as well. He was transported to Southern Maine Health Care for evaluation and then transported to the York County Jail.

The Buxton Police Department thanks the Gorham Police Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office, Buxton Fire-Rescue, and the Saco Fire Department for their assistance.

