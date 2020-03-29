GRAY, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office has charged a man with setting fire to an elementary school in Gray.

The fire damaged the entryway into the kitchen at Russell School, which is located at 8 Gray Park, early Saturday afternoon.

Fire Investigators say leaves were set on fire and there was damage to a table and some other items in the entryway. There was little damage to the building but there was smoke throughout the school

Robert MacKenzie, 22, is now charged with arson.

According to Maine State Police, MacKenzie is a transient, but is most recently from Gray.

MacKenzie was arrested on nearby Libby Hill Road and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

