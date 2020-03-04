ANDOVER, Maine — An Oakland man and an Andover woman were arrested after both were allegedly seen driving under the influence in a truck with three kids.

According to Maine State Police, Trooper Jason Wing was on patrol in Andover when he saw Tyler Shorty's truck. Police said Shorty, 31, is known to stay in the area and police there are familiar with him. A teletype check revealed the registration on the truck is currently suspended and Shorty’s license is suspended.

Trooper Wing located and followed the vehicle for a distance. Trooper Wing said the vehicle was traveling slowly, far below the posted speed limit. He also noted the vehicle crossed over the center line.

Suspecting the operator may be impaired, Trooper Wing tried to initiate a traffic stop on South Main Street in Andover but the vehicle failed to stop. At one point the vehicle stopped, the male driver swapped with the female passenger, and they continued.

Eventually the vehicle stopped. The female operator, Amanda Pingree, 34, of Andover, tried to flee on foot. She was subsequently arrested. All total the event lasted about 20 miles through a very rural area of northern Oxford County.

It wasn’t until the vehicle was stopped that Troopers realized there were three children in the truck, ages 11, 2, and 15 months.

Pingree was charged with operating under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration

Shorty was charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension habitual offender, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, failure to stop, eluding, driving to endanger, and endangering the welfare of a child.

