Maine county official sentenced in inmate abuse case

AUGUSTA, Maine — A county official in Maine pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual touching and assault of a female inmate and was sentenced to five months in jail.

James Saucier, 60, who was a maintenance supervisor for Kennebec County, was also sentenced to a fine and year-long suspended sentence as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Michael Madigan confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

In exchange three charges of gross sexual assault were dismissed, Madigan said.

One of the charges against Saucier stipulated he subjected a female inmate at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility to sexual touching in winter 2020, the Kennebec Journal reported.

The man had been supervising the woman as part of a jail program in which inmates do work for the county or other organizations.