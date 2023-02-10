Maine AG clears two police officers of using deadly force in separate incidents

Two officers were cleared on Friday after using deadly force during Aroostook County incidents in 2021 and 2022.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, the Office of Maine's Attorney General cleared two police officers in Aroostook County of using deadly force in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred in Mars Hill in April of 2021.

According to a report from the Maine AG's Office, sheriff's deputies responded to a Scovil Street residence where the caller, Jacob Wood, 28, of Littleton, threatened to take a woman hostage to provoke a lethal response against himself.

When deputies arrived, Wood reportedly appeared at the door of the home holding a knife to the woman's throat.

After repeatedly telling Wood to drop his weapon and let the woman go, Deputy Isaac Ward shot twice, killing Wood, the report said.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said that Ward was justified in his use of deadly force, noting Wood's clear statement of his intention to kill the hostage.

The second incident occurred in July of 2022 when police officers engaged in an exchange of gunfire at a residence in Stockholm.

No one was injured during the police standoff, according to the report.

Sgt. Nathan Chrisholm was cleared of the use of deadly force against a man identified as Michael Barron, 24, out of defense for himself and nearby residents, including the caller that had reported the incident.

Barron was reportedly arrested on 13 charges including aggravated attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a weapon, burglary, robbery, theft, and creating a police standoff.