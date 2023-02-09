Orrington man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges

Joshua Jerrell, 27, faces up to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun-related charges in Penobscot County.

BANGOR, Maine — An Orrington man faces up to a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges on Thursday.

Joshua Jerrell, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to "conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee" between January 2018 and December 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

He distributed drugs in Penobscot County by using coded language in phone calls, texts, and social media. Additionally, Jerrell attempted to get firearms for his drug supplier by making false statements to a federal firearms license holder in Holden in June 2021, the release stated.

"Jerrell faces a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment on the drug charge and up to five years on the firearms conspiracy charge," according to the release.

He is expected to be sentenced after a presentence investigative report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

Multiple state agencies and police departments across Maine helped with the investigation.