Knox couple charged after toddler found unsupervised in ferry terminal parking lot

Paul Mahonen Jr. is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs. Nicole Caven-Gardner is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police say a Knox couple faces a number of charges after their three-year-old child was allegedly found unsupervised in the parking lot of the Rockland ferry terminal last month.

Paul Mahonen Jr., 43, was charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs and 32-year-old Nicole Caven-Gardner was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, Rockland Police Chief Christopher J. Young said in a release.

Rockland police went to the ferry terminal shortly before 9 a.m. on April 27 following a report of an unsupervised three-year-old child in the parking lot.

Officers were not able to identify the child or locate the child's parents or guardians, Young said.

Police went door-to-door in the area trying to locate the parents or guardians, and ultimately tracked them down at a nearby hotel after posting a photo of the child on social media, he said.

Police allegedly found "a large amount" of cocaine and fentanyl in the hotel room.

Police took the child to an area hospital as a precaution, and the child was released to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services after being medically cleared, Young said Tuesday.

Young said Tuesday that police did not release information until Tuesday due to an ongoing investigation.