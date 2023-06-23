York police arrest man on child sexual assault charges

He reportedly had a nationwide extradition warrant out of Colorado, according to police.

Thomas Medlin, 57, of Kittery was identified by York police after they received a report shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, about a suspicious vehicle on Tilden Lane, according to a news release from the York Police Department.

Medlin reportedly had a nationwide extradition warrant out of Colorado, the release stated.

He was brought without incident to the York County Jail, where he will be held pending an extradition hearing to "return him back to Colorado," police said.

