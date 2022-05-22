Police are searching for Jay man accused of leading high-speed chase

Barry Hall, 33, of Jay, faces multiple charges, according to Maine State Police.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A search is underway for a Jay man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through multiple towns Friday night.

A call came into the Augusta Regional Communications Center around 10:07 p.m., about a driver of a pick-up truck driving “erratically on I-95 north in Pittsfield, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A Warden spotted the truck and tried to stop the driver, Barry Hall, 33, of Jay, but he reportedly sped off after appearing to slow down to pull over.

Officers with the Hampden Police Department took over the search after spotting Hall’s truck on Western Avenue, but Hall allegedly refused to stop.

A Maine State Police trooper also joined the chase and followed Hall after he allegedly blew through the intersection of Mayo Road and Kennebec Road at a high rate of speed before driving through the woods. Police were unable to find him.

White faces multiple charges, including eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation, driving to endanger, criminal speed, and violation of bail conditions.