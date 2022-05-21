x
Crime

Police search for man who allegedly cut off ankle bracelet in Athens

Virgil White, 32, is wanted on multiple charges including domestic violence, and domestic assault, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A search is underway for a wanted man who police said cut off his ankle bracelet in an unspecified area in Athens on Saturday.

Virgil White, 32, is allegedly wanted on multiple charges including domestic violence, and domestic assault, according to a Facebook post by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.

Per the post, White is under a corrections program that requires him to wear an ankle monitor due to other domestic violence-related charges.

Officers in Somerset County are asking anyone with information on White’s location to call their tip line at (207) 474-0230. 

