Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Wells

Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon confirmed the alleged shooter is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

WELLS, Maine — A shooting involving a family in Wells sent three people to the hospital Saturday, Wells police Capt. Gerald Congdon told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Congdon said the three people shot were sent to area hospitals. One of them was a young child. There is no word on their conditions. The alleged shooter is in custody and is being held at the Wells Police Department.

A release from the department states there is no threat to the public, and this was an isolated incident.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation.

According to the release, there is no further information available at this time.

