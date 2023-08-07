Norway death investigation ruled a homicide, husband charged in wife's death

Andrew St. George, of Norway, was charged with the murder of his wife Barbra Saturday. According to police, the manner of death is not being released at this time.

NORWAY, Maine — A 61-year-man is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail after police charged him with killing his wife in Norway Friday afternoon.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Barbra St. George's death a homicide Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, her husband, Andrew St. George, of Norway, was charged with her alleged murder.

Police received a call around noon on Friday from someone who told them that Andrew St. George of Norway may have killed his wife at their home on Greenwood Road, Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said in an email.

Officials with the Norway Police Department and other agencies went to the house and found Barbara St. George, 60, dead in the driveway, according to Moss. Police also found Andrew at the home. Police said he had superficial injuries. He was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The manner of death is not being released at this time.

Andrew St. George is expected to appear in court next week.