Police investigate death in Norway

NORWAY, Maine — Maine State Police and the Norway Police Department are investigating a death in Norway.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright told NEWS CENTER Maine they received a call about a homicide at about 12:13 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is taking place on Greenwood Road, a portion of which will be closed Friday to allow investigators and evidence response technicians to process the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday in a news release.

As of 2 p.m., Greenwood Road was reduced to one lane of traffic.

A "person of interest" has been detained, according to the release, and that individual was brought to Stephen's Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, officials said there is no risk to the public.

In addition to Maine State Police and the Norway Police Department, the Oxford Police Department, Paris Police Department, and Oxford County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine has crews on their way to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Greenwood Road is open to one lane now. https://t.co/jYDEVfC0We — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) July 7, 2023