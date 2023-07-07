Three dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash in South Paris

Officials say they're still working to identify those involved in the crash on Park Street.

NORWAY, Maine — Three people were killed and one injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Paris Friday night.

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey told NEWS CENTER Maine first responders received a report of the crash on Park Street around 5:20 p.m.

Dailey said an initial investigation revealed a vehicle traveling south lost control, crossed the center line, and was struck by a vehicle heading north. All three people killed in the crash were reportedly inside the vehicle that lost control.

"We’re still trying to identify those involved and it’s going to be a little bit of a process," Dailey said.

A fourth person suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and was brought to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine the Maine State Police were assisting with reconstruction.

Park Street has reopened for thru-traffic after closing for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Update: RT 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the West Paris Line, will remain closed until further notice. We will... Posted by South Paris Fire Rescue on Friday, July 7, 2023