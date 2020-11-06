HARTLAND, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Lab Response Team (MDEA) dismantled a meth lab in Hartland Wednesday.

MDEA agents had been investigating the lab for several weeks before agents, Somerset County deputy sheriffs, and state troopers went to Corey Swain's, 43, house on Commercial Street and searched the property Wednesday. There, they found evidence of the making and distribution of the drug.

Swain was arrested and charged with aggravated operation of a methamphetamine lab and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. The aggravating factor is that Swain's home is within 1,000 feet of the Somerset Valley Middle School.

Swain was taken to the Somerset County Jail where no bail was set as he is already on probation following a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Several additional suspects are being sought and will be charged for their roles as the investigation continues.

RELATED: 'Stop the pain,' George Floyd's brother pleads with Congress

RELATED: Brunswick assistant town manager charged with domestic violence

RELATED: Portland Police investigating non-fatal shooting