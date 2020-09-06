PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said via Twitter they are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in a wooded area behind 58 North St.

Police say the suspect is not in custody, but believe there is no known danger to the public.

The victim was driven from the scene to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is a black male and that he possibly fled toward Romasco Lane.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

