Brunswick assistant town manager charged with domestic violence

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Assistant Town Manager Ryan Leighton was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence assault, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office told our media partners at the Portland Press Herald.

Sheriff Joel Merry told the newspaper on Tuesday that Leighton, 43, was taken into custody at his home on West Burrough Road in Bowdoin.

Two county deputies and a Lisbon police officer responded to the home around 8:28 p.m. Friday to investigate a domestic violence complaint.

The officers took Leighton into custody based on what the alleged victim told officers, Merry said. He also said the woman did not require medical treatment.

Leighton was brought to the Topsham Police Department where he was charged with the Class D misdemeanor and released on personal recognizance.

Leighton is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 7, according to Merry.

