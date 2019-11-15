BANGOR, Maine — A jury found Philip Clark guilty of shooting his sister-in-law, Renee Clark Henneberry ten times killing her on July 11, 2018.

Clark's trial only lasted two days.

Clark and Henneberry were related by marriage. Clark was found guilty of shooting Henneberry more 7 or 8 times until he emptied his gun and then reloaded.

Clark's defense did not disagree about what happened the night of Henneberry's death, instead, they said they just wanted to tell Clark's side of the story.

Court documents showed that Henneberry had filed for a protection from abuse order against Clark. That request was denied because the two were not partners.

Henneberry's daughter has lead the fight to have state law changed broadening who can be granted protection from whom.

