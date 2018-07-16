BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Philip Clark appeared before a judge for the first time on Monday morning where he was formally charged with murder.

According to court documents, Maine State Police responded Thursday to assist with a missing person report. Renee Clark's mother, Sharon Miley of Florida, hadn't heard from Renee, which Miley said was unusual.

Miley told police she was concerned due to the prior domestic violence history between her daughter, Renee, her husband Frank "Chuck" and his brother Philip.

Police knocked on Philip's window and without being asked, Philip told them that he had shot and killed Renee and her body was in her apartment, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Philip told police that he drove her car from her apartment at 557 Kennebec Rd. to the parking lot of the Airport Mall in Bangor.

Renee wrote in a formal complaint, two years ago, in July 2016, Philip threatened Renee's life. He told her if she ever got his brother, Chuck, arrested for assault or violence again, he'd make her stop breathing. He also showed her what gun he would use to make that happen.

That same day, Chuck shoved Renee against her car and took her keys so she couldn't leave, court records show.

Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend 2017. Renee wrote in a complaint that Chuck got aggressive with her. She said he grabbed her by her neck, picked her up off the ground and cut off her airway.

On Feb. 2, 2018, Renee filed two protection orders. One against Philip and one against Chuck.

The order against Philip was denied because although they lived in the same building, they didn't live in the same apartment so he wasn't a "household member," a clerk told NEWS CENTER Maine.

According to court records, Renee dismissed the complaint against her husband three weeks after filing.

But in June 2018, Renee filed another protection order against Chuck. She wrote in this complaint that she wanted to stay safe while she filed for divorce. This protection order was scheduled to go to court later this month.

Philip will remain behind bars and his next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

