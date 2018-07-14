HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A woman who lived at the same home in Hampden with a man now accused of murder was denied a protection order against him back in February.

Maine State Police released new information late Saturday evening, announcing that the autopsy on the victim was completed, and that the victim died of multiple gun shot wounds, but because of some of the injuries, they could not positively identify her.

The family of Renee Clark told NEWS CENTER Maine on Saturday that she was the victim.

Renee Clark lives at the same home as Philip Clark, the man State Police arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a woman at 557 Kennebec Road in Hampden. Philip is the brother of Frank Clark, Renee's husband. Philip's apartment in the home was behind Renee's, connected by a door from the extra bedroom to a hallway leading to Renee's kitchen, according to a protection order Renee filed in February.

In that document, Renee Clark listed four different times she felt threatened enough to request a protection order. Renee Clark said Philip threatened her back in 2016, saying he would make her "stop breathing and stated a particular gun that would help that occur."

Renee Clark Court Papers

She said Philip also tried to steal her car, and money from her store's cash register. Public records show Renee and Frank ran the "Highlands Corner Market" out of 557 Kennebec Road.

She also claimed that in 2017, Philip insinuated, while loading a gun with a clip filled with bullets, that he would shoot his own brother, Shawn, if he "came near him."

In the document, Renee wrote that she told her husband, Frank, that Philip was not to enter their home when she was present.

In part of her written request for a protection order, Renee said that Philip drank to "black out/impaired memory on a daily basis," and had "an apartment full of weapons of all kinds -- guns are his favorite + plentiful."

Renee claimed in the protection order request that her husband, Frank, had also been arrested for Domestic Violence Assault.

The judge denied the protection order on the grounds that "the statute does not apply to a spouse's sibling in this situation." It is unclear which statute the judge referred to.

