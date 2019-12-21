CONNECTICUT, USA — The FBI is offering a $10K reward to anyone with information that will help bring home a missing one-year-old girl from Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police, the Ansonia Police Department, and the F.B.I. are joining forces in the search and asking for the public’s help in finding missing Vanessa Morales. They believe she was last seen Friday, November 29, 2019.

"The reward will be given to anyone in the community that has Vanessa in their possession and returns her unharmed," police say. "Or has specific information about where Vanessa is located that leads to her recovery," they added.

The search for Vanessa began on Monday Dec.2. after police went to her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia to do a welfare check. Once inside, police say they found Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, dead and Vanessa was nowhere to be found.

Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide by blunt force trauma, according to police.

Vanessa's father, Jose Morales, has been named a suspect in both, the death of Christine Holloway and in Vanessa's disappearance.

He was arrested back on Dec. 3., by New Haven PD for possessing two stun guns and held on a $250,000 bond.

Police are also searching for Vanessa's baby items, they include, a Graco (unknown model) car seat with base and possible attached teething keyring. A multi-colored polka dot comforter, and a grey Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag. If you find these items, police say do not touch them, just call the police or the FBI tip line at: 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324.

PoliceTimeline into Christine Holloway's homicide and one-year-old Vanessa Morales' disappearance:

November 29 – Last confirmed contact with Christine Holloway

December 2, 1:00 p.m. – Christine’s employer requests a welfare check, no contact.

December 2, 7:30 p.m. – Christine’s family requests a welfare check, Christine found deceased in the home, Vanessa Morales missing.

December 2 – Vanessa Morales listed as missing, silver alert issued.

December 3 – Search warrant executed at Jose Morales’ New Haven residence, Jose arrested by New Haven PD for possessing two stun guns and held on a $250,000 bond.

December 4 – Amber alert issued for Vanessa Morales.

December 4 – State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner rules Christine Holloway’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

December 17 – Jose Morales identified as a suspect in the death of Christine Hollow and the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.

