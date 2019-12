ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Connecticut are searching for a missing one-year-old girl who, they say, may be endangered.

In a Facebook post, the Ansonia Police Department said it did not find Venessa Morales at her home on Myrtle Avenue where they are also investigating a suspicious death.

Venessa is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.