Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

Joshua Frances, 46, was sentenced on Wednesday for federal program fraud and wire fraud charges.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud.

Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen also ordered him to pay $87,351 in restitution and to also forfeit a 27-foot Boston Whaler boat, two marine outboard engines, and a trailer.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2021.

"According to court records, Frances was the Commander of Maine Task Force One (MTF1), which was overseen by the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and funded from grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and through Maine Medical Center (MMC)," the release stated. "Comprised primarily of physician assistants and emergency medical technicians, MTF1 augmented emergency medical service personnel for specific events in Maine and northern New England."

Frances allegedly converted property in the care of MTF1 and MMC for his own use in 2015 and 2016, including a 44-foot sailing vessel, a 27-foot Boston Whaler boat, and two marine outboard engines, according to the release.

He also reportedly obtained more than $150,000 worth of property, some later converted for personal use, by falsely representing himself as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee and law enforcement to the Defense Logistics Agency and others.

"DHS-OIG investigated the case with assistance from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Maine Attorney General’s Office, Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Falmouth Police Department," the release stated. "Valuable support was provided by the FBI, MEMA, the Towns of Falmouth and Brunswick, FEMA, and MMC."