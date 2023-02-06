Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges

The juvenile was taken into custody after reportedly refusing to return a cellphone, police said.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland.

Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.

Officers were reportedly told the juvenile took a woman's cellphone, and they refused to return it when asked by police.

The juvenile was taken into custody for theft, where they resisted arrest and assaulted multiple officers, police said. City property was reportedly destroyed by the juvenile while at the police station.

"After being transported to the Rockland Police Department, the juvenile continued to fight and called officers homophobic and racially derogatory names," according to the release.

The juvenile was charged with theft, resisting arrest, several counts of assault on an officer, and criminal mischief, and was brought to the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The Rockport Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident.