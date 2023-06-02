Wells man pleads not guilty to terrorism, attempted murder charges in attacking three NYC police officers

Trevor Bickford, 19, is accused of attacking three NYPD officers with a long knife in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

Trevor Bickford, of Wells, who allegedly traveled to New York City on New Year's Eve and attacked three New York City police officers with a long blade to carry out jihad, was indicted on ten state charges in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday.

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the following 10 charges:

Attempted murder in the first degree (three counts).

Attempted murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism (three counts).

Assault in the first degree as a crime of terrorism (one count).

Assault in the first degree (one count).

Aggravated assault on a police officer as a crime of terrorism (one count).

Aggravated assault on a police officer (one count).

Attempted assault in the first degree as a crime of terrorism (two counts).

Attempted assault in the first degree (two counts).

Attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer as a crime of terrorism (two counts).

Attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer (two counts).

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced more details of Bickford's indictment for state charges Wednesday:

"Trevor Bickford allegedly carried out planned attacks on three members of the NYPD in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as they did their duty to protect our city. These brave officers were serving on the frontlines so New Yorkers and visitors celebrating the new year could stay safe.

"The charges contained in the indictment demonstrate just how seriously we are treating this incident. I am grateful to the NYPD and proud of our partnership and collaboration with local and federal law enforcement, which is essential for thoroughly investigating and bringing the appropriate charges in these types of cases. My thoughts are with the courageous officers as they continue to recover and heal."

According to a January release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bickford began accessing and consuming materials "espousing radically Islamic ideologies" as early as the summer of 2022.

The January release also said Bickford told family members he wanted to travel to the Middle East to support the Taliban and become a suicide bomber.

Instead of traveling abroad, Bickford traveled from Wells to New York City to carry out his attack, the DOJ alleged.

The Maine teen graduated from Wells High School in 2022. Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine he had a rough upbringing and that his parents split up years ago. His father died five years ago.

Bickford played football and wrestled for WHS. The superintendent of the school system said it will not be commenting on the case.

If Bickford is convicted on all charges, he faces up to 80 years in prison.

His next court date for his state charges is scheduled for May 3. Bickford is also currently facing four federal charges and has been assigned a public defender as of Feb. 6.