Driver summonsed in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in York

A driver has been summonsed after striking multiple vehicles in a crash involving a school bus in York Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., police responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash involving a Ledgemere Transportation school bus on Route 1 by River Road, according to a news release from the York Police Department. The school bus was reportedly bringing students home from school at the time of the crash.

An initial investigation revealed a southbound vehicle crossed the center line, sideswiping the school bus headed northbound and striking a second vehicle also headed northbound, police said. A tire reportedly came off the school bus as a result of the crash and struck and damaged a parked vehicle at the Cat N' Nine Tail General Store.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was brought to York Hospital for evaluation, police said. No other injuries were reported. Students were reportedly put on a second school bus and continued on the route.

"As a result of the investigation, the driver of the southbound vehicle was summonsed for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle," police said.

The incident comes as the second crash involving a school bus on Tuesday, the first in Raymond where a man from Gray was charged. No injuries were reported.