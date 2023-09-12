Auburn man crossing road in wheelchair dies after being hit by a vehicle

The incident took place Monday night near the entrance to Target.

AUBURN, Maine — A man who was crossing Center Street in Auburn in a wheelchair has died after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night.

The Auburn police and fire departments responded to a report of a car and pedestrian crash at about 10:30 p.m. near the entrance of Target, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates the man was not traveling in a marked crosswalk and was crossing against the flow of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Center Street, the release stated.

The man was brought to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The identities of the man and the driver are not being released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.