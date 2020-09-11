Dayton man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill partner, attacking another woman with a knife

Rock Varnum is also accused of threatening to burn he and his partner's house down, as well as fleeing the scene on an ATV while 'highly intoxicated.'

DAYTON, Maine — A Dayton man is facing eight charges after he was arrested on Friday.

Troopers in Maine State Police Troop A were dispatched to an address in Dayton for a report that Rock Varnum, 50, of Dayton had assaulted his partner, threatened to kill her, threatened to burn down the house, and also attacked another female at the scene with a knife, leaving her with injuries.

According to police, Varnum initially fled the area on an ATV prior to troopers' arrival. While police were investigating the incident, they said Varnum returned on his ATV, highly intoxicated. Police said Varnum was uncooperative with troopers and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was then transported to the hospital. While being transported by rescue personnel, he continued to threaten them with physical harm, according to police.

After Varnum was released from the hospital, he was transported to the York County Jail where he was charged with the following: