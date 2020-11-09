Orrington man faces felony charges in alleged domestic dispute

BANGOR, Maine — Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to 8 Elizabeth Ave for a domestic dispute. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Eddie Soto, from Orrington, fled as the officers arrived.
Officers began looking for Soto but were unable to find him. Later in the night, Soto returned to the victim’s apartment. Officers tried to gain his cooperation, but Soto refused to come out and speak with them. With information indicating Soto had barricaded himself inside the apartment. The Special Response Team along with members of our Crisis Negotiator Team were then called. As a precaution, we closed down a portion of Hammond Street and Elizabeth Ave as we worked on communicating with Soto.
Shortly before 10:00 a.m., after prompting from a police negotiator, Soto agreed to exit the apartment and surrender. He was taken into custody without incident. Soto was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation, but will ultimately be taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Soto, who is currently on bail for a previous domestic violence arrest, now faces two felony charges. One for Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, and one for Violation of Condition of Release. He will also face a misdemeanor charge for Creating a Police Standoff.