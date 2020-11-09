Orrington man faces felony charges in alleged domestic dispute

Eddie Soto from Orrington faces Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Violation of Condition of Release charges

BANGOR, Maine — Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to 8 Elizabeth Ave for a domestic dispute. The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Eddie Soto, from Orrington, fled as the officers arrived.

Officers began looking for Soto but were unable to find him. Later in the night, Soto returned to the victim’s apartment. Officers tried to gain his cooperation, but Soto refused to come out and speak with them. With information indicating Soto had barricaded himself inside the apartment. The Special Response Team along with members of our Crisis Negotiator Team were then called. As a precaution, we closed down a portion of Hammond Street and Elizabeth Ave as we worked on communicating with Soto.