Construction machinery taken for joyride at UMaine apartment complex; police seeking to identify suspects

ORONO, Maine — The Orono Police Department is actively trying to identify people they say took a heavy construction machine for a joyride early Sunday morning.

Orono officers arrived at Orchard Trails Apartments just after midnight. Video acquired by NEWS CENTER Maine shows multiple people, who appear college-age, spinning around on the machine and tearing up grass at the complex.

Police believe three people were involved but said there may be more. Those involved could face charges of unauthorized use of property and criminal mischief, as well as be ordered to pay restitution for damages, according to police.