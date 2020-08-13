Woman accused of stealing kayaks from homes throughout Maine, New Hampshire

Doran Garland's initial court appearance is scheduled for November 6 in Alfred Superior Court.

A New Hampshire woman is accused of stealing kayaks, life jackets, paddles, and lawn ornaments from homes throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

Doran Garland, 39, of Sanbornville, NH was issued a summons Wednesday and charged with three counts of class C theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

In late July, York County Deputy Gregg Sevigny said he took a report of three stolen kayaks, three stolen life jackets, and two stolen kayak paddles from a residence on Milton Mills Road in Acton. During the preliminary investigation Sevigny was made aware of other stolen property in the neighborhood.

Sevigny commenced his investigation and, in early August, he said he learned that two of the kayaks may be in Farmington, NH. He coordinated with Farmington authorities and visited the home, where he said he located the kayaks in plain view. He recovered the kayaks and returned them to the victims in Acton. He also identified Garland as a suspect.

The following day, he said he went to Garland’s house in a neighboring New Hampshire town where he found the third stolen kayak and two of the three stolen life jackets, in plain view. According to Sevigny, Garland admitted to stealing the kayaks, paddles, and life jackets from Acton. He said she also admitted to stealing lawn ornaments from another address in Acton. The kayak, paddles, and life jackets, along with the stolen lawn ornaments were recovered and returned.

During her interview, York County Sheriff William King said Garland returned three other kayaks as well as other miscellaneous property that was stolen from addresses in Wakefield and Milton, New Hampshire. King said this investigation resulted in the recover of approximately $3,000 of stolen property.

Garland's initial court appearance is scheduled for November 6 in Alfred Superior Court.